Russian GDP grew by 4.6% in 2021 - Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian economy grew by 4.6% as of 2021 year-end, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its review.

"According to the estimate of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, GDP gained 4.6% in 2021, fully compensating the drop by 2.7% in 2020. Annual growth of GDP remained at high levels in December: 4.3% annually (after 5.3% year-on-year in November, 4.9% in annual terms in October, and 4.3% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021), despite the high base of December 2020," the Ministry said.