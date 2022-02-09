Integration helps Russia and Belarus effectively resist Western sanctions, says ambassador

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The intensive integration of Russia and Belarus as part of the Union State helps Moscow and Minsk more effectively resist Western sanctions, Russia’s Ambassador to Minsk Boris Gryzlov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"It (the Western policy of sanctions - TASS) is pushing Russia and Belarus towards more intensive unification, more intensive integration, because it is an integrated structure that can resist Western sanctions more confidently," Gryzlov said.

"Today we can see that many Belarusian enterprises have gained access to the Russian market, the Russian state order. Having received such a competitor, Russian enterprises will strive for a higher quality of their products. That is, this is a mutually interesting approach," the ambassador said.

The ambassador noted that Russia has granted Belarus significant discounts on gas prices. As a result, Belarusian manufacturers have the opportunity to reduce the cost of production, which increases its competitiveness.

The head of the Russian diplomatic mission in Minsk recalled that the Russian Federation and Belarus plan to unify tax and customs legislation in 2022.

Also, according to him, it is planned to create a "joint integrated entity to control taxes." In 2023, the two countries plan to create a single oil market, he said adding that they in particular intend to unite the electricity markets.

"Belarusian GDP growth in 2021 was ensured by 14% due to the electric power industry, including due to the fact that the first unit [of Belarusian Nuclear power plant] began to operate. So, now we are now talking about a single electricity market," he said.

"This is very important, because a number of Western countries do not want to receive electricity from Belarus today. But in general, Russia and Belarus need this electricity. Therefore, a single electricity market is very important," he added.