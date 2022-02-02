Wind, solar power plants doubled generation in Russia in January

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Electricity generation by wind and solar power plants soared by 102.8% year-on-year to 658.9 mln kWh as of 2022 year-end, the System Operator of the Russian United Energy System (UES) said on Wednesday.

At the same time, the share of renewable energy sources in the national UES amounted to 0.6%.

Wind power plants generated 598.9 mln kWh, 2.2 times above last January. Electricity output by solar power plants stood at 60.1 mln kWh, having been 7.3% higher than in January 2021.