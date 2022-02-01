Global energy crisis: how demand for energy sources influences electric vehicles

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Despite the global rise in electricity prices, the expansion of the electric transportation market is unavoidable, but it will require huge investments and state support. According to experts interviewed by TASS, it would be beneficial to start with commercial modes of transportation such as passenger buses, trucks, carsharing, and taxis.

According to experts, the global rise in energy prices will only result in a temporary decline in customer demand for electric vehicles - even at high electricity prices, charging electric vehicles is still much more viable than refueling with traditional gasoline or diesel fuel.

CEO of L-Charge, manufacturer of mobile charging stations for electric vehicles, Dmitry Lashin attributes the global rise in energy prices to geopolitical threats and supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. According to him, the scenario is consistent with the general trend.

"In the foreseeable future, the cost of all energy sources will grow, including renewable energy sources, which in the future will become the main source of energy generation in Europe. In turn, the global transition to a new environmentally friendly energy demands significant capital investments, which will be repaid mostly at the expense of consumers," he said.

At the same time, the rising cost of energy resources will have no effect on the rate of growth in the number of electric vehicles in the future, because the majority of developed countries have already adopted and intend to adhere to strategies for the development of electric transportation, Lashin added.

According to CEO of Drive Electro, manufacturer of electric and hybrid systems for commercial vehicles, Sergey Ivanov, the demand for electric vehicles in Russia is currently low, making it unprofitable to manufacture and use such vehicles. Other countries around the world solve this problem with the help of state subsidies.

Meanwhile, "green" energy in Europe has already caught up with the cost of traditional energy, and subsidies have become unnecessary, he added. Therefore, forming the market of electric vehicles and developing the charging infrastructure without state subsidies and the interest from governments at this stage is simply impossible, the expert noted.

"A small number of electric vehicles are still sold in Russia. Nevertheless, this area will develop. From a technological point of view, entry barriers into this market are lower compared to cars with internal combustion engines. Russia also has a good potential for creating the necessary software," analyst at VTB Capital Vladimir Bespalov said.

Cost reduction, the adoption of technologies, particularly those that increase mileage on a single charge, the creation of infrastructure, and state support, he believes, are the driving forces behind the development of electric transportation.

The primary negative element affecting the development of the electric vehicle segment in Russia, according to the expert, is undeveloped infrastructure, while huge distances hamper the creation of such infrastructure across the country. Furthermore, relatively high electric vehicle pricing and limited availability, as well as servicing challenges, have a negative influence.