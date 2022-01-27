Russia to create national system for GHG monitoring — PM

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. A national system for monitoring greenhouse gases (GHG) will be developed in Russia, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"Russia assumed certain international obligations, including to combat climate change. Among our initiatives are measures to perform low-carbon transformation of certain branches of the economy," he said.

Carbon emission control is important, the Prime Minister said. "To this end the national system of high accuracy monitoring of greenhouse gases will be established. With its help, it will be possible to record all emissions and their consumption with its help," Mishustin added.