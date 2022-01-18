Yandex buys BandLink service - press service

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Yandex negotiated acquisition of BandLink service, press service of the Russian technology company told TASS.

Musicians, subcasters and labels can create micro sites with the use of BandLink, dedicated to new releases or concerts, generate personalized links for social media and analyze audience preferences, the company said.

"BandLink employees together with the Yandex.Music team will continue working on services helping to promote the audio content and will develop new analytical tools for performing artists," the company said.

BandLink will continue working as usual after the deal completion and will support various streaming services just as before. The Service was created in 2018. More than 120,000 performing artists and subcasters are using it proactively.