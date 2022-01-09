Sberbank resumes operations in Kazakhstan, press service reports

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Sberbank resumes operations in Kazakhstan, the services of the bank’s mobile app are working without access to the Internet, the bank’s press service told TASS on Sunday.

"Sberbank reports that the services of the mobile app across the Republic of Kazakhstan are functioning without access to the Internet," the press service said. ATMs operate routinely at all branches of the head offices in all regions of Kazakhstan "with the exception of Almaty and the Almaty Region, where their work will be resumed as the situation stabilizes," the press service said.

Also, the decision was taken to abolish fines and penalty fees on loans for legal entities and individuals until the end of January 2022.