Putin, Lukashenko agree to continue cooperation of Russia and Belarus in aircraft industry

ST. PETERSBURG, December 29. /TASS/. Presidents of the Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, agreed to continue cooperation of the two countries on aircraft construction.

At the meeting of the two leaders on Wednesday, Lukashenko thanked Putin for the fact that the Russian side supported cooperation in the aircraft industry.

"We have both civilian and military plants in aircraft construction industry, we can do a lot for cooperation, especially since they (such projects) are in demand for the Russian aircraft industry," the President of Belarus noted.

"Absolutely. Following the results of our meeting [this will be] another order to the governments," Putin replied.