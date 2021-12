MOSCOW, December 29. / TASS /. Ukraine will not be able to undermine the Nord Stream 2 project, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told the RBC media outlet on Wednesday.

"We believe that this project cannot be disrupted. It was created in line with all requirements of the law," the deputy prime minister noted.

Novak also pointed out that there were numerous challenges, nevertheless, the process was underway and assured that gas would be delivered to Europe via this pipeline.