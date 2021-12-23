New power consumption record registered in Russia’s energy system

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Power consumption in the United Energy System (UES) of Russia is record-high for the second day in a row and climbed to 159.97 thousand MW, the System Operator of the UES of Russia said on Thursday.

"According to flash data of the System Operator of UES, the new maximal level of electric power consumption was registered in the UES of Russia on December 23, which totaled 159.97 thousand MW. The maximum was crossed at 10.00 am Moscow time against the ambient air average daily temperature of minus 17 degrees Centigrade. This is 495 MW above the figure registered the day before," the company said.

Power generation equipment to couple with maximal loads was put into service as frosts settled, the operator said.