Kronshtadt creates Russia’s first drone plant

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Kronshtadt company created a fixed-wing and rotary-wing type drone production center in Dubna, the Moscow Region, press service of the company told reporters on Wednesday.

"Construction and installation work has been completed in the production building of the Russia’s first plant for series production of large-size unmanned aerial vehicles. Construction took place from April to December 2021. This is the first aviation plant built in post-Soviet Russia," the company said.

Assembly of the first complexes will start as early as in December, the press service added.