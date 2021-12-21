Fully biodegradable food packaging developed in Russia

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The first food packaging made of laminated cardboard, which decomposes in soil in six months, was developed in Russia, OSQ press service told TASS.

"Laminated craft packaging, when it gets into the ground, 100% decomposes within six months and has no analogs in Russia. For comparison, plastic food packaging begins to decompose in the ground only after 400 years. The products of the company’s previous brand underwent 70% decomposition in the environment," the statement said.

The company specified that the production of cardboard containers, cups, and other types of packaging has been established at the company's plant in Vidnoye, Moscow Region. In the future, additional capacities will be added to the plant in Kaliningrad, investments in the construction amount to 1.1 bln rubles ($14.85 mln).