Russia could have CO2 recycling industry similar to oil industry in scale

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. A new industry may emerge in Russia, comparable in scale to the oil industry and with a large export potential - services for carbon capture, transportation and storage in oil and gas beds, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov told reporters on Friday.

"This industry can potentially become very large, comparable to the oil industry. At the first stage, this includes the state, if we look at similar existing projects in Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, which are at about the same stage (of development) as we are. There we see a very active role of the state, which give an impetus to companies and projects," he said.

"Everyone understands that if we set the task of decarbonizing our economy, then this task cannot be achieved without capture and disposal projects. Focusing only on energy efficiency and switching to renewable energy sources, planting forests, we will not solve this problem," he noted.