Coal concentrate factory construction begins on Taimyr Peninsula

KRASNOYARSK, December, 17. /TASS/. The construction of a processing factory at the Syradasay coal deposit began on the Taimyr Peninsula (the Krasnoyarsk Region’s north), the regional government’s press service said on Friday.

The project to build a coal cluster at the Syradasay deposit (110 kilometers south-east of the Dikson settlement) has the status of the Arctic Zone’s resident. It is a part of the Yenisei Siberia investment project, implemented by the Severnaya Zvezda Company (a part of AEON Corporation). The deposit’s reserves are estimated at 5 billion tonnes. The amount of investments to 2025 will make more than 45 billion rubles ($611 million).

"On the Taimyr Peninsula have begun works at the location where will be a processing factory - one of the facilities at the Syradasay coal deposit," the press service said in a release. "The plan is the factory will produce 5 million tonnes of coal concentrate a year. The factory will be 52 kilometers from the future Yenisei sea port in the peninsula’s western part. It will be very close to the coal deposit - the distance between them will be 8.5 kilometers. An accommodation camp for shift workers is also under construction."

The coal cluster project includes organization of a coal mine with the capacity of 5 million tonnes a year at the initial stage and 10 million tonnes at the second stage, the construction of a processing factory and the necessary infrastructures, including the Yenisei sea port, a road, a power plant, and an air field. The Severnaya Zvezda Company plans the coal cluster project will be completed in 2040, AEON Corporation’s Chairman of the Board Roman Trotsenko said earlier.

The Yenisei Siberia comprehensive investment project is aimed at implementation of national projects in Khakassiya, Tuva and the Krasnoyarsk Region. It was initiated in late 2017. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin supported the idea in February, 2018. In April, 2018, the regions inked an agreement on cooperation under the project.