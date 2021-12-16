Expanding CoviVac vaccine production will cover Russia’s demand and other countries

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Expanding production of Russia’s CoviVac vaccine will cover domestic needs, as well as other countries, Director General of Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Sciences Aydar Ishmukhametov told TASS on Thursday.

"In 2021, we modernized production of CoviVac vaccine by installing new reactors, which allowed us to seriously increase its production. This expansion will cover the need for CoviVac not only in Russia but also in other countries," he said, adding that The Chumakov Center is discussing the possibility of expanding vaccine production in a number of countries.

The Ministry of Health of Belarus has issued a permit for the import and use of Russia’s CoviVac vaccine. More than 300,000 doses of this drug have already been sent to all regions of the country on December 13-15 and the vaccine has already arrived at the pharmacy warehouse on December 6, the ministry said earlier on Thursday.

Inactivated virus-based COVID-19 vaccine CoviVac, developed by the Chumakov, was registered by the Russian Ministry of Health on February 19.