Gazprom performed obligations of gas transit via Ukraine in 2021

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Gazprom transported 40 bln cubic meters of Russian natural gas through Ukraine from the year start until December 15, the Russian gas holding said on Wednesday.

"The company honored obligations under the transit agreement with Ukraine today. 40 bln cubic meters of Russian gas were transported via its territory from the year start, which corresponds to the volume provided in the transit agreement for 2021," Gazprom said.

The holding continues supplying gas to its European consumers via different routes, including Ukraine, Gazprom added.