First flight on Russian biofuel to take place in 2024 at the latest — Gazprom Neft

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft, Aeroflot and Airbus with partners created the Russia’s first association of developers and producers of the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), with the first flight on such fuel to be made in 2024 at the latest, the Russian oil producer said on Monday.

"The Eurasian SAF alliance will support use of the eco-friendly jet fuel in Russian airports in accordance with international standards. Members of the Eurasian SAF alliance plan to make the first flight of the aircraft using the biofuel in 2024 at the earliest.

SAF is the aviation fuel with the low hydrocarbon footprint, produced on the basis of raw plant material. Its application makes possible to reduce greenhouse gas emissions up to 80% during carriage by air.

Alliance members comprise Gazprom Neft, Airbus, Aeroflot, S7 Group, Volga-Dnepr, Zhukovsky Research Institute and Civil Aviation Research Institute. SAF pilot batches will be produced at Moscow and Omsk Refineries of Gazprom Neft.