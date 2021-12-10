Chumakov Center to produce 20 mln doses of CoviVac jab in 2022, says director general

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The Chumakov Center plans to produce 20 mln doses of the CoviVac vaccine against the novel coronavirus in 2022, Director General Aidar Ishmukhametov told TASS on Friday.

"We produced 6 mln doses of the CoviVac vaccine in 2021, whereas in 2022 we plan to produce 20 mln doses," he said.

The inactivated whole-virion CoviVac vaccine developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune-and-Biological Products of Russian Academy of Sciences (known as the Chumakov Center) was registered with the Russian Health Ministry on February 19. Whole-virion vaccines are based either on artificially weakened viruses incapable of causing a disease or killed (inactivated) viruses.