Two Russian bars make list of world’s top 50

LONDON, December 8. /TASS/. Two bars from Moscow and St. Petersburg appear on the list of World’s 50 Best Bars, published by William Reed Business Media, a UK-based company.

El Copitas bar from St. Petersburg is ranked eighth. The bar is known for its "Mexican hospitality in a microcosm" located in "a diminutive hidden basement". In 2020 El Copitas held the 27th spot in the ranking.

Moscow’s Insider Bar "born as an ambitious idea to create a fantasy bar of the future" was named the 13th world’s best bar.

London’s Connaught Bar and Tayer + Elementary top the ranking while Barcelona’s Paradiso took the third place.