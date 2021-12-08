RDIF partners in South Korea ready to start Sputnik Light supplies to global market

SEOUL, December 8. /TASS/. Partners of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on contracted production of vaccines in Korea are finalizing preparations to start export supplies of the Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine, spokesperson of GL Rapha Kim Ki Young told TASS on Wednesday.

"We have already produced a commercial batch of the Sputnik Light vaccine and successfully passed quality control in the Gamaleya Center. We currently await details of the end user from RDIF. Then we will start export supplies of products," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson of GL Rapha did not disclose data regarding the volume of forthcoming supplies overseas, having referred to the commercial secret.

The agreement on Russian coronavirus vaccine production in South Korea was reached in 2020. Pharmaceutical companies from other countries, including Argentina, China and India, are also involved in contracted manufacturing of Sputnik vaccines.