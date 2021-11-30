Russia’s approaches to climate change matters to be recognized — presidential assignment

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the government to seek recognition of country’s approaches to matters related to the climate change and its consequences during international talks.

"The Russian Government is to ensure taking of measures during international talks, aimed at supporting the international recognition of Russia’s approaches to matters pertaining to the climate change and its consequences," the list of assignments of the head of states says, posted on Tuesday on the Kremlin’s website.

The approach of Moscow comprises "supporting non-discriminatory conditions for Russia in implementation of climatic projects and introduction of climate regulation measures, including cross-border carbon regulation," the document says. It also covers "addressing the low-carbon status of the Russian energy balance based on zero greenhouse gas emissions from nuclear and power plants and the principle of "process neutrality" when taking into account measures implemented by Russia to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," according to the document.