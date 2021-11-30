Russia follows macroeconomic principles, not just to ‘look good on paper’ — Putin

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russia tries to follow the principles of macroeconomic policy not just to ‘look good on paper’, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the 13th VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".

Speaking about GDP growth, Putin noted that Russia’s figure is not the highest in the world, but it is "not bad". "We are trying to do everything according to the principles of macroeconomic policy. It is important to make the necessary decisions in a timely manner, analyze the results, and build our future plans based on this. This does not mean that we only think how to look good on paper," he noted.

Putin noted that Russia is facing the same problems as the rest of the world, including climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, which affects economic activity and mobility, inflation, as well as other problems.

"Nevertheless, we have managed to reach pre-pandemic levels in terms of the most important macroeconomic indicators. One of them decreasing the unemployment rate to 4.3%. Even our pre-pandemic level was slightly higher. If I remember it correctly, - 4.7%, and now we have 4.3%," the president said.