Putin to speak on national economy at Russia Calling investment forum, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will assess the current state of the national economy and the country’s social sphere at a plenary session of the Russia Calling! Investment forum hosted by VTB Bank, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We expect quite a substantive speech by the president, an assessment of the current state of the economy and the country’s social sphere and all that is of interest for potential investors. There will be questions and comments by participants," the Russian presidential spokesman said, noting that an interesting and substantive event would take place.

As the Kremlin spokesman added, "upon the forum’s completion, the president intends to hold a separate meeting with [VTB Bank President, Management Board Chairman Andrei] Kostin."

In the second half of the day, "the international part of Putin’s working day will begin," Peskov specified. "Today the president will meet with his Vietnamese counterpart, President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc who is in Russia on a working visit. They will hold a talk over the working lunch," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The Russia Calling! Investment forum sponsored by VTB Capital, a division of VTB Bank, has been held since 2009. Traditionally the investment forum brings together Russian government officials, representatives of international corporations and leading Russian companies. The forum’s agenda covers key issues of the global economy, finances and business sectors.