Price of gas in Europe during trade up over $1160 per 1,000 cubic meter

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The price of gas in Europe at the exchange auctions on exceeded $1160 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data from the ICE exchange on Wednesday.

The price of December futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to $1168 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 99.8 euros per MWh (based on the current exchange rate of the euro to the dollar, prices for ICE are presented in euros per MWh).

By now, the growth in gas prices has slowed down to about $1,150 per 1,000 cubic meters. The overall rise in the price of gas in Europe since the beginning of the day is more than 4%.

On November 16, the gas went up in price during trading on the news about the Nord Stream 2 operator certification suspension in Germany. Also, in the evening, Gazprom again did not book the proposed additional capacity for the transit of natural gas through Ukraine and across Yamal - Europe through Poland for Wednesday, November 17.

As previously reported by the Federal Grid Agency of Germany (regulator), the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator has been suspended until Nord Stream 2 AG, headquartered in the Swiss city of Zug, transfers the share capital related to the German segment to German subsidiary ownership.