Minsk, Moscow sign protocol on gas prices for 2022, says Belarusian energy ministry

MINSK, November 9. /TASS/. Energy ministers of Belarus and Russia have signed a protocol on the order of price formation in supply of gas to the republic and its transportation via gas pipelines through Belarusian territory, the press service of the Belarusian Energy Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"On November 9, Energy Minister of the Republic of Belarus Viktor Karankevich and Energy Minister of the Russian Federation Nikolai Shulginov signed the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the government of the Republic of Belarus and the government of the Russian Federation on the order of formation of prices (tariffs) in supply of natural gas to the Republic of Belarus and its transportation," the press service said.

The protocol defines "the order of formation of prices in supply of natural gas to Belarus in 2022," according to the statement. "The particular level of the gas price will be set in a joint document with Gazprom PJSC, assuming the conditions of 2021," the statement said.

Earlier, Karankevich said that Belarus expected the price for Russian gas to remain at $128.5 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2022.

Heads of governments of the two countries have tasked energy ministries with holding talks and signing the protocol on prices for supply of gas for Minsk and in its transportation.