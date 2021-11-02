Cargo for Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh to be supplied over Northern Sea Route

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput will deliver cargo for the Rooppur nuclear power plant (NPP) in Bangladesh, the communications department of Rosatomflot said on Tuesday.

On November 2, the nuclear-powered container ship "departed from the port of St. Petersburg to the port of Vladivostok. The world’s only transport vessel with a nuclear propulsion unit carries on board general cargo for the Rooppur NPP currently under construction," the company reported. Structural steel and machinery constitute the bulk of the cargo which weighs 1,400 tonnes.

Icing is actively underway in the Northern Sea Route area, but the ship performance characteristics enable it to sail the route without the assistance of icebreakers, Rosatomflot CEO Mustafa Kashka said.

"Our ship has the unique transport potential," master of the container carrier Sergey Bralgin said. "We are independent and capable of taking onboard oversize and heavyweight cargo, making it possible to reduce the number of ships involved in seaborne transportation. The nuclear-powered container ship is equipped with cranes and can independently unload to an unprepared berth. We mastered this operation when working on the collar ice," the master said.

The voyage to the port of destination is planned to take about 25 days. Cargo will be unloaded in Vladivostok for further carriage to Bangladesh.