Gas tariffs for Moldovan residents will more than double in November - expert

CHISINAU, November 2. /TASS/. Gas tariffs for Moldovan residents in November will rise from 4.3 lei (around $0.25) per cubic meter to 9-10 lei (over $0.5) and will be the highest in the entire history of the country, former head of the Moldovan National Energy Regulatory Agency Viktor Parlikov said in an interview with PRO TV channel.

"The tariff can rise to 9-10 lei per cubic meter of gas, if only the gas component is taken into account. But there are many other factors, such as volumes, exchange rate, financial deviations," he said, adding "This will be the highest tariff in the entire history of the country".

Last week, Moldova and Gazprom agreed to extend the fuel supply contract for a period of five years. The new gas price for the republic in November will reach $450 per 1,000 cubic meters and will vary depending on the market situation. Last year, the republic imported gas for an average of $148. The annual demand of Moldova for natural gas is estimated at about 2.9 bln cubic meters.