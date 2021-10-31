Russia’s Sputnik V, Sputnik Light COVID-19 jabs approved in Cambodia

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V and Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccines have been approved in the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported on Sunday.

"The RDIF announces about the registration of the Russian Sputnik V and Sputnik Light anti-coronavirus vaccines in the Kingdom of Cambodia," the statement says.

Cambodia has become the 71st state in the world to approve the use of the Sputnik V vaccine. The vaccine was registered as part of the emergency use authorization procedure, the RDIF said.

The data on the use of the Sputnik V jab in some countries (Argentina, San Marino, Serbia, Hungary, Bahrain, Mexico, the UAE, the Philippines and others) demonstrate that Sputnik V is among the safest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, thanks to its high safety and efficacy, the Sputnik Light one-component jab is being used in some countries separately and is being studied in its combination with other producers’ vaccines.