Railway tourism traffic between Russia and Finland may restart at year-end, Putin says

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Tourist traffic by railway between Russia and Finland may be resumed as early as at the turn of 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the meeting with President of Finland Sauli Niinisto.

"I regret saying that heavy losses were inflicted to the tourism industry. Nevertheless, the air service between Russia and Finland restarted. I hope it will be possible to resume the known tourist traffic by railway by the end of the year," Putin said.

Before the pandemic, high-speed Allegro trains were shunting between St. Petersburg and Khelsinki and Khelsinki could also be reached by the Leo Tolstoy train from Moscow.