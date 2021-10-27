Afreximbank will make Africa Trade Gateway platform available to Russia — bank’s CEO

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Afreximbank plans to make the Africa Trade Gateway digital platform available for the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR), the launch of the platform is expected in 2022, President of Afreximbank, prof. Benedict Oramah said in an interview with TASS.

"We have discussed strengthening collaboration and that includes making available to EXIAR our digital platform for trade information in Africa so that EXIAR can make it available also to Russian business," Oramah said.

"It is the only marketplace that will be made for AfCFTA (The African Continental Free Trade Area - TASS). It will be able to tell you if it’s good deal, if it qualifies for the rules of origin," he added.

Oramah explained that the platform is an ecosystem of digital products. It includes a customer due diligence system, a trade information portal for finding supply chains, and a trade regulation portal that brings together all the rules for banking, trading and investing in 55 African countries. The Pan-African payment system and the protocol used to make payments around the world are also part of Africa Trade Gateway platform.

The trade information portal is the only resource which is yet to be finished. It will help potential exporters find information about all African companies in different countries that have ever been importing goods of interest to them.

"And all those services will be integrated into Africa Trade Gateway platform. <…> It is the only marketplace that will be made for AfCFTA. And this is the only platform that has all the information," the President of Afreximbank said.