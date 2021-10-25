Russian media watchdog prepared 16 protocols against Google — Deputy Head

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications prepared 16 protocols in respect of US-based Google for failure to remove information prohibited in Russia since 2021 year-start, Deputy Head of the Russian media watchdog Vadim Subbotin told TASS.

"Sixteen protocols on administrative violations have been drawn up in respect of Google year-to-date. This is a big figure. We plan to prepare a protocol on a turnover-based fine this week. This is the consequence of these 16 protocols. This is a systematic violation of Russian laws," Subbotin said.

The fine can be from 1/20 to 1/10 of company’s annual revenues.

The regulator is also ready to apply turnover-based fines against Facebook and Twitter for the failure to remove prohibited content, the official said in mid-September.