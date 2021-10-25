International Consumer Products Expo to be held in Haikou on November 25-28

HAIKOU /China/, October 25. /TASS/. The International Premium Consumer Products Expo will be held in Haikou city (administrative center of Hainan province) on November 25-28, as reported by Xinhua News Agency.

According to the agency, the event will be held in the Hainan International Exhibition Center with over 1,000 Chinese and foreign enterprises expected to participate.

According to Xinhua, the exhibition area will exceed 37,000 square meters. It will be divided into seven key areas. Among them are a duty-free and cross-border e-commerce zone, goods from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macao, high-quality domestic products, convenience goods, jewelry, an international trade zone, and a street of delicacies and food.

Haikou City Investment Policy Presentation and Hainan International E-commerce Festival will also be organized on the margins of the exhibition.

According to Xinhua, the exhibition aims to attract investment to Haikou, improve the city's business environment, and promote consumption.

The Chinese authorities have set a goal of turning Hainan into an "international tourism and consumption center" by 2025. In May this year, Haikou hosted the first China International Consumer Products Expo, which presented more than 2.5 thousand brands from 69 countries and regions from around the world. The exhibition was attended by over 850 Chinese and more than 640 foreign companies. By its scale the event became the largest exhibition of consumer goods in the Asia-Pacific region.