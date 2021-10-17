Bailiffs to collect about $336,000 from Facebook for failure to delete banned content

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Bailiffs Service began the procedure of enforced collection of over 26 million rubles (about $336,000 at the current exchange rate) in fines from Facebook for its failure to delete prohibited content, according to the service’s electronic database.

Eight enforcement proceedings against Facebook to a total sim of 26 million rubles were opened on October 8 in accordance with Moscow’s Tagansky Court ruling. Earlier, this court awarded several fines to Facebook for its refusal to delete prohibited content.

According to earlier reports, Facebook did not take advantage of the postponement granted by the court and did not pay the 26 mln ruble ($362,100) fine for its refusal to delete prohibited content.

Since February, Russia’s media watchdog has been drawing up administrative protocols in relation to social networks and instant messengers, which had not removed calls to participate in unauthorized rallies, in particular calls to minors.