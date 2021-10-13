Hotels in Hainan's Sanya get creative to draw newlyweds to the island

HAIKOU, October 13. /TASS/. Hotels Hainan's Sanya recently expanded the range of services by organizing more interesting romantic tours for newlyweds. According to the"Sanya Daily", this is facilitated by the constantly growing popularity of weddings on the beaches in southern latitudes in China.

According to the newspaper, in the hot tourist season, such prestigious hotels as Phoenix Island Resort, Ocean Sonic Resort, Palace Resort Yalong Bay, Mariott, Atlantis Sanya are ready to provide excellent service to lovebirds 24/7. Among the most popular products included in the Honeymoon package are banquets, photo shoots and trips for the newlyweds to the sea and to the most scenic spots Sanya has to offer.

As a representative of the management of the local Mariott hotel clarified, experienced designers and presenters are working on the design of wedding ceremonies and wedding festivities held in the city. Another manager working at Atlantis Sanya spoke about the lavish feasts organized by hotels for those who come for weddings, in accordance with the menu, which includes several hundred dishes, dozens of alcoholic and soft drinks. Professional musicians and artists are invited to the banquets to prepare exciting shows.

The publication conducted a survey among holidaymakers who come to Sanya as wedding invitees from different regions of China, including from other cities and counties on Hainan. It turned out that the guests of these festive events prefer to plan their holidays at the same time according to an individual tour. Some people love to surf, fly kites, take walks along picturesque seascapes, participate in creating beach sand sculptures, as well as organize foreign language classes for kids in a playful manner, or join team sports games.

Local travel agencies offer families with children to stay in comfortable rooms in small mansions, enjoy coziness and the unique atmosphere of the tropics, try the delights of Hainan cuisine, for example, shrimp soup or the famous Chinese delicacy of Hainan — Wenchang chicken with glutinous rice, jellied fish in the pulp of coconut, etc.

According to the newspaper, newlyweds and couples usually do not disregard duty free shops and actively visit Sanya's numerous attractions. Diving enthusiasts can enjoy the nearby Wuzhizhou Island. The vast majority of grooms and brides enjoy the sunsets in Yalongwan Bay, they usually visit the local tropical forest park, tourist landscape areas, including the "End of the World" park.

China's leading resort

Sanya is a popular Chinese resort, where, according to the 2021 census, there are more than 1 million residents. The average annual air temperature in this city is 25.4 degrees Celsius, and the length of the coastline exceeds 200 km. In the adjacent water area, there are 19 bays and about 40 islands suitable for recreation. All this allows the local administration to successfully develop yacht and beach tourism.