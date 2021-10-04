Facebook tries to solve server problems with reset - reporter

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Facebook will try to manually reset its servers to fix networking issues, The New York Times reporter Mike Isaac wrote on Twitter.

"Facebook has dispatched a small team to one of its California data centers to try and manually reset its servers in an attempt to fix the problem," he wrote, adding "It's chaos to even try to contact folks, but people are resorting to zoom, discord, etc".

Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer wrote earlier on Twitter that the company’s specialists are working to quickly eliminate network problems. "Sincere apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible," he said.

Schroepfer did not state when the services could resume activities and what could have caused the problems.

On Monday, users around the world reported a massive disruption in the activities of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Facebook, which owns these social networks and the messenger, confirmed information about the problems and assured that they are working to fix them.