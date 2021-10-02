Russia’s gasoline output up 3.9% in 9M 2021

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia in January - September 2021 increased gasoline production by 3.9% year-on-year to 30 mln tonnes, according to statistics released by the Central Dispatching Department of Fuel Energy Complex (CDU TEK).

In September, production increased by 0.2% year-on-year to 3.23 mln tonnes.

In 2020, the demand for fuel decreased worldwide due to isolation measures against the backdrop of a pandemic. Currently, there is a gradual recovery in demand.

Diesel fuel output in September increased by 3.9% to 6.4 mln tonnes, fuel oil production - by 11.2% to 3.7 mln tonnes.

In general, the volume of oil refining in September 2021 increased by 4.6% to 22.74 mln tonnes, and in January-September - by 2.4% to 208.275 mln tonnes.