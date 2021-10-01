Creative industries contribute slightly over 2% to Russia’s economy — senator

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, October 1. /TASS/. The contribution of creative industries to the Russian economy reaches slightly over 2%, which is lower than the global average, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Nikolai Zhuravlev said on Friday.

"On average, the share of creative industries [in the economy] reaches 6.6% globally, in developed countries - 12%. Unfortunately, in our country it is still slightly over 2%," Zhuravlev said.

He added that Russia needs to accelerate the growth rates of this figure since creative industries around the world generally represent one of the most dynamically developing economic sectors.