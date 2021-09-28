Facebook requests Moscow court postpone fine payment

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Facebook has filed court appeals to put off paying a 26-mln ruble ($357,000) fine because of technical problems, the press service of the Tagansky District Court of Moscow told TASS.

"Facebook Inc., on September 27, the final day of the period for the voluntary payment of fines totaling 26 mln rubles, set in rulings by the Justice of the Peace of the Court Section No. 422 in the Tagansky District of Moscow, filed petitions for a stay of execution of the orders, citing technical difficulties with money transfers to pay for the administrative fines. The said appeals are scheduled to be examined in a court session of the Peace Section on September 29," the court said.

Earlier, the Justice of the Peace Court of the Tagansky District slapped Facebook with fines amounting to 26 mln rubles over the tech giant’s refusal to remove prohibited content. Since February 2021, Russia’s telecom watchdog has been pursuing administrative offenses against social media and messengers that did not remove calls, including those particularly aimed at minors, to participate in illegal protests.