Russia will not restrict other countries in using Northern Sea Route — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the interest of other countries in using the Northern Sea Route and is not going to impose any restrictions on them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We welcome such interest. It is important to keep in mind that we are observing the processes in other countries, where some concerns are expressed about the fact that Russia is actively developing the Northern Sea Route. And there are suggestions that we are supposedly going to restrict someone. This is not true. We're not going to restrict anyone," Putin said.

He noted Russia's desire for this work to be built in strict accordance with international maritime law. According to him, Russia will adhere to the relevant fundamental documents both now and in the future.

"We are quite satisfied with everything, and the more effectively this route is used by all interested countries, the better," the president said. According to Putin, Russia welcomes the interest in the Northern Sea Route from India, China, other Asian countries, as well as European states.

