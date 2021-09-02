US, Ukraine sign memorandum on trade cooperation - US Department of Commerce

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Oleksiy Lyubchenko signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) highlighting "areas of renewed cooperation on trade," the US Department of Commerce said in a press statement on Wednesday.

"The MOU also notes U.S. support for Ukrainian efforts to improve its business and investment climate, which could help to increase U.S.-Ukraine commercial ties. The specific measures include intensifying Ukraine’s fight against corruption, increasing the effectiveness and independence of the court system, strengthening intellectual property rights protections, and implementing corporate governance reforms," the statement says.

According to the US Department of Commerce, the document provides for cooperation between the two countries "on Ukraine’s economic transformation in promising sectors for trade, including infrastructure, agriculture, defense, health care and the digital economy, industries affecting Ukraine’s energy transition and decarbonization efforts."

"There is significantly greater potential and opportunity for increased commercial engagement between the U.S. and Ukraine," Secretary Raimondo was quoted as saying. "Signing this Memorandum of Understanding helps to set the directions for growing our relationship."

Lyubchenko was a member of the Ukrainian delegation led by President Vladimir Zelensky, who had talks with US President Joe Biden earlier on Wednesday. The talks lasted for more than two hours.