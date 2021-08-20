Russia expands sanctions on Ukraine to include top diplomat, top security official

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia expanded its economic sanctions on Ukrainian individuals to include Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexei Danilov. The updated version of the list of sanctioned individuals, approved by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, has been published on the government website containing legal information.

The number of sanctioned Ukrainian individuals rose from 849 to 922. Apart from Kuleba and Danilov, the list now also includes the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Ombudsperson Lyudmila Denisova, Audit Chamber chief Valery Patskan and Governor of the Dnepropetrovsk region Valentin Reznichenko.

On October 22, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on special economic measures in relation to Ukraine’s unfriendly actions against Russian individuals and entities.