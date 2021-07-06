Russia, China have similar views about norms of global market regulation — Medvedev

MOSCOW,July 6. /TASS/. Russia and China have similar views about global market regulation norms, and this is particularly important amid trade wars and illegitimate sanctions, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said during an online summit between the Communist Party of China and parties of other countries.

"We pay close attention to plans in energy and industry, the high-tech sector and agriculture. Our countries favor compliance with international norms of global market regulation, which is of particular importance today, in a period of enforced trade wars and illegitimate sanctions pressure," said Medvedev, who is also the chair of the United Russia party.

He added that China remains Russia’s biggest trade partner, with bilateral trade turnover gaining more than 13% in the first quarter of 2021.

"Mutual support, understanding of common interests help us to solve long-term tasks efficiently, first of all tasks related to interlinking the creation of the Eurasian Economic Union and the One Belt - One Road initiative, in order to form a broad economic partnership," he said.