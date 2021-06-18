Ukraine introduces sanctions against Russian executives, Ukrainian businessmen

KIEV, June 18. /TASS/. The Ukraine’s national security and defense council introduced sanctions at its meeting on Friday against CEO of the Russian state corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov, Deputy CEO of VSMPO-Avisma Mikhail Shelkov, and Ukrainian businessmen Dmitry Firtash and Pavel Fuks, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky wrote in his Telegram channel.

"At the suggestion of the security service of Ukraine, the decision was made to apply sanctions against D. Firtash, P. Fuks, S. Chemezov and M. Shelkov," Zelensky wrote.

"Sanctions introduced against certain persons by the decision of the national security and defense council of June 21, 2018 were extended," the President added.

According to Ukrainian mass media, about 2,500 individuals and legal entities were included into the sanction list at that time.