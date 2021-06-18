Russia to build 50,000 electric filling stations for transport by 2030 — Novak

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 18. /TASS/. Russia has a goal of creating 11,000 electric filling stations by 2024, and 50,000 such facilities across the country should appear by 2030, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday visiting Nizhny Novgorod region.

Earlier it was reported that Nizhny Novgorod will be the first city after Moscow to launch a Russian-made electric bus, the planned passenger traffic is 700 people per day.

"In general, the goal is more serious and ambitious both by 2024 and by 2030. By 2024, we need 11,000 gas stations in the country, and by 2030 - already 50,000," Novak said.

According to him, the Russian government is working on an initiative to support the development of electric transport and mobile charging infrastructure for it. "We will support it - the production of charging [stations], and the installation of these stations, and, also the Ministry of Industry together with the automotive industry [will support] our production of electric vehicles," Novak added. According to him, now ministries of industry, transport, and energy are working on the details of the program.

One of the leading operators of filling stations for electric vehicles in Russia is Rosseti; the company began to develop a network of electric charging stations in 2013. Now the company manages a network of 263 stations, by 2025 their number will grow to 1,341. Rushydro is also engaged in the development of an infrastructure of electric filling stations, which currently operates 23 stations in the Far East. At the same time, the company intends to increase the number of such stations to 150 in 2022.