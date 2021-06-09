Radar MMS develops all-purpose aircraft — Executive Director

ST. PETERSBURG, June 9. /TASS/. Radar MMS is developing versatile aircraft capable of being operated in countries with a hot climate, and in Arctic conditions, Executive Director of the company Ivan Antsev told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"From the standpoint of engineering, we are developing at once all-purpose aircraft that can operate either in countries with a warm, hot climate or in Arctic latitudes, from +45°C to -70°C," Antsev said.

Extra tests can be required for individual flight modes, but this is largely required to confirm stated characteristics, he added.

Ivan Antsev also mentioned that "Radar MMS performed field exploration for the Russian gas holding Gazprom using drones equipped with magnetometers."

"We are using our drones, our equipment — magnetometers, optical-electronic systems, and perform tasks in the interests of various customers. Specifically, we completed a series of cases with Gazprom on deliveries of commercial goods and exploration of oil and gas fields," Antsev noted.

The market of cargo delivery to hard-to-reach regions is evolving proactively now, he said. "Regions are present where the road from one point to another takes four or five hours for transport and 10-15 minutes for a drone. This is a tremendous saving of lifespan, time, and fuel," the top manager added.