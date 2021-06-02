Kremlin does not curb activity of regions willing to cooperate with Elon Musk

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Kremlin is not trying to interfere in investment activities of Russian regions and to restrict the governors who turned to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with a proposal to establish the production of Tesla cars in their regions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Of course not," he said, answering the question whether the Kremlin was holding back the governors of the regions who offered locations for the development of the automobile industry to the American entrepreneur.

"The governor's job is to increase the investment attractiveness of his region," said the President's press secretary.

"Indeed, there are regions that have done quite well in it. There are some regions that are drastically lagging behind. The governors have different points of view, each has its own strategy. You can only judge by the results, by the indicators of the regions," Peskov noted.

In late May, during the New Knowledge educational marathon, head of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, said that the American company Tesla could soon enter the Russian market, as well as create its own production in the country. After that, a number of Russian regions publicly offered Musk the chance to develop production facilities in their territories.

In particular, the governor of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev addressed the entrepreneur on Twitter with a proposal to launch his investments in Russia from Rostov.

On a different note, head of the Kaliningrad region Anton Alikhanov said that the founder of Tesla has nothing to offer Russia in terms of automotive production.