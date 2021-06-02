Permit predicament for Germany-Russia flights to be ironed out in 24 hours, says source

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. All issues concerning additional permits for flights between Germany and Russia will be sorted out today, a source with one of Russian airlines told TASS.

"The questions regarding additional permits for flights to and from Germany will be solved today," he vowed.

Earlier, Germany’s aviation authorities had not issued a permit to S7 Airlines to operate two cargo and passenger flights on June 1, a spokesperson with the company told TASS.

The Tourdom portal revealed that on June 1, Aeroflot had cancelled two flights to Germany - to Frankfurt am Main and Hamburg.

On June 2, Lufthansa canceled its flights to Moscow and St. Petersburg and back, scheduled for Wednesday, due to the absence of permission from the competent authorities, an official with the German airline told TASS.