Number of companies at Hainan's Yangpu port almost doubled over the past five months

HAIKOU, May 28. /TASS/. The number of companies registered at Hainan's Yangpu port almost doubled from early 2021 to May 25. According to the Hainan Daily, over the past five months, the administration of this international port has approved applications for registration of 585 companies, their total number increased to 1,230.

Since the beginning of 2021, active economic activity has been observed in the bonded area of ​​the Yangpu port. From January to April 2021, the total trade turnover of this harbor amounted to 4 billion yuan (approximately $ 625 million), which is 1.8 billion yuan (about $ 280 million) higher compared to the data for the entire 2020.

In the first four months of 2021, Yangpu port's total business income reached 39 billion yuan (approximately $ 6 billion). This is 83 times higher than in the same period last year. From the beginning of January to the end of April, the total industrial output of the Yangpu economic zone reached 155 million yuan (about $ 24 million), an almost sixfold increase year on year.

Investment in the Yangpu port area in the first four months increased by 394% over the same period last year.

Yangpu Special Economic Development Port Zone plays a key role in the development of China's transport network. In accordance with the plans of the Chinese government, by 2035 this port will become a key point for the distribution of trade flows from various regions of the country to Southeast Asia and Oceania, Europe and North America. It is expected that by 2025 Yangpu will become a major regional transport hub, through which up to 5 million containers a year will pass annually.