Media: Haikou's Internet industry in the first quarter of 2021 up by 142.5%

HAIKOU, May 24. /TASS/.

The revenue of Haikou's Internet industry (the administrative center of China's Hainan) in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to 19.4 billion yuan (about $ 3.01 billion), which is 142.5% higher compared to the same period last year, reported the Haikou Daily.

According to the newspaper, in January-March, 465 new Internet enterprises were registered in the city. The total number of industry participants in Haikou has reached 16,000.

According to the news outlet, in the future, the Haikou authorities will accelerate the construction of industrial parks in the city, promote the development of Jiangdong New Economic Region, encourage innovation, and attract talent to the industry to promote the development of the Internet industry. Moreover, it is planned to boost the development of the fifth generation communication network (5G), including through the construction of base stations.

According to official data, the number of Internet users in the southern Chinese province of Hainan in 2020 increased by 123,000 and reached 7.63 million, while the number of 5G communication users at the end of March 2021 amounted to 1.99 million.