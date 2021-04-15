US studying option of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 but it’s difficult issue, says Biden

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. The US administration is still reviewing possibly introducing sanctions against Nord Stream 2, Russia’s major gas pipeline project. However, it also recognizes that it is a complicated issue and concedes that it affects interests of Washington’s allies in Europe, US President Joe Biden said Thursday.

"Nord Stream 2 is a complicated issue affecting our allies in Europe," he said. At the same time, he recalled that he had been "opposed to Nord Stream 2 for a long time." "But that’s still an issue that is in play," Biden added.

Washington openly opposes the Nord Stream 2 construction and is engaged in active efforts to halt the project to primarily deal a blow to Moscow’s interests and provide support to Ukraine as a country that is used to transport Russia’s natural gas to Europe. Moreover, many experts point out that the US is seeking to convince Europe to purchase its LNG which is much more expensive than the natural gas that Russia transports via pipelines.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipeline strings with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The pipeline’s construction was suspended at the end of 2019 when the Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas stopped work due to Washington’s sanctions. However, work resumed in December 2020 after a year-long pause.